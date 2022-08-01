Another Unidentified dead body found in Galle Face beach in Colombo
Posted in Local News
A dead body of an unknown person has been found on the beach at Galle Face in Colombo early this morning (August 01).
Police believe that the dead body is of a man aged around 40-year-old.
Police said the body had been sent to the National Hospital in Colombo.
Also, another dead body of a 18-year-old youth from Kottawa was recovered from the Galle Face beach last Friday (July 29).
As someone commented here earlier, looks like the aragalaya introduced, wide-use “kudu” Cocaine drug addiction’s horror is now manifesting itself all over the country. Karma…what can I say. SL law enforcement, please pursue with all vigor at arresting the criminal leaders (not the innocent, brainwashed young victims) of this insurgent/terrorist movement and put them away for good.