Another Unidentified dead body found in Galle Face beach in Colombo

A dead body of an unknown person has been found on the beach at Galle Face in Colombo early this morning (August 01).

Police believe that the dead body is of a man aged around 40-year-old.

Police said the body had been sent to the National Hospital in Colombo.

Also, another dead body of a 18-year-old youth from Kottawa was recovered from the Galle Face beach last Friday (July 29).