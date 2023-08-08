Unit 2 of Norochcholai power plant suffers breakdown
Posted by Editor on August 8, 2023 - 5:15 pm
Unit 2 of the Norochcholai Coal Power Plant, which generates 270 megawatts of electricity, experienced a breakdown early this morning (August 08), the Power and Energy Ministry said.
Meanwhile, Unit 3 of the power plant has remained inoperative since June 13, 2023 for scheduled major overhaul maintenance work.
As a result, only one unit of the power plant is operating at the moment and it adds 300 megawatts of electricity to the national grid.
According to Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera, there will be no power cuts scheduled by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).
