Unit 2 of Norochcholai power plant suffers breakdown

Posted by Editor on August 8, 2023 - 5:15 pm

Unit 2 of the Norochcholai Coal Power Plant, which generates 270 megawatts of electricity, experienced a breakdown early this morning (August 08), the Power and Energy Ministry said.

Meanwhile, Unit 3 of the power plant has remained inoperative since June 13, 2023 for scheduled major overhaul maintenance work.

As a result, only one unit of the power plant is operating at the moment and it adds 300 megawatts of electricity to the national grid.

According to Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera, there will be no power cuts scheduled by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).