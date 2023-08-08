Nine persons arrested for forcibly entering Sri Lanka’s Central Bank premises

Posted by Editor on August 8, 2023 - 12:03 pm

Nine individuals who forcibly entered the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) were arrested by Police this morning (August 08).

8 men and one woman attached to the Lease and Loan Payers’ Association had forcibly entered the premises of the Central Bank this morning and proceeded to stage a demonstration while sitting on the ground.

A heated situation had arisen as the police officers attempted to place the protesters under arrest.

The arrestees have been taken to the Colombo Fort and Kompanna Veediya police stations for onward legal proceedings.