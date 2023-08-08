One person killed in chemical factory fire in Kandana

August 8, 2023

A 45-year-old accountant attached to a chemical factory on Veedi Mawatha in Kandana was killed after a fire broke out in the premises this morning (August 08), police said.

According to Police, the victim was identified as a resident of Ganemulla and had died when he was trying to get out of the chemical factory on fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Meanwhile, a tense situation arose at a leading girls’ school in Kandana when a group of parents attempted to evacuate their children after fire broke out at the chemical factory which is situated near the school.

According to the police, a situation occurred between the school management and the group of parents when they tried to forcibly enter the school premises to take their children away due to concerns on possible chemical exposure.

The Kandana Police promptly responded to the situation and a team was dispatched to the school.