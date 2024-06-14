United States encourages Sri Lanka to stay committed to reforms

Posted by Editor on June 14, 2024 - 3:32 pm

The U.S. Ambassador in Colombo, Julie Chung, says that the United States welcomes the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) approval of Sri Lanka’s second review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.

Taking to ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), the U.S. envoy acknowledged that reforms can be challenging and stated that the U.S. continues to encourage Sri Lanka’s leaders to remain committed to implementing necessary measures that ensure accountability, transparency, and representative governance, in order to foster investment and growth.