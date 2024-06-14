Sri Lanka deploys Drones to combat Forest Destruction
Sri Lanka’s Forest Conservation Department announced that drone operations will commence today (June 14), to detect forest destruction.
Forest Conservation General Nishantha Edirisinghe stated that the first phase of the operations will cover seven districts.
Accordingly, drone operations will start in the Ratnapura, Hambantota, Ampara, Mullaitivu, Monaragala, Batticaloa, and Mannar districts.
Edirisinghe mentioned that specially trained officers and drones will be used for this operation.
He added that the operation will help identify individuals engaged in forest cutting, illegal cultivation, cannabis cultivation, and other illegal activities, allowing for legal action to be taken against them.
