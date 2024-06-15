Draft constitution for Sri Lanka Cricket board presented to President

Posted by Editor on June 15, 2024 - 11:50 am

The draft constitution prepared by the Judge Chitrasiri Committee for the Sri Lanka Cricket Board was presented to Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat today (June 15).

The draft was handed over to President Wickremesinghe by Committee Chairman, retired Supreme Court Judge K.T. Chitrasiri, accompanied by other committee members.

To address the challenges faced by Sri Lanka Cricket and provide appropriate recommendations, a Cabinet Sub-Committee was appointed on November 6, 2023.

Chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs and President’s Counsel Ali Sabry, the sub-committee included Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara, Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara, and Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles.

Following extensive discussions with cricket stakeholders, the sub-committee presented its report to the Cabinet on January 8, 2024.

The recommendations covered several key areas, including the composition and structure of the Sri Lanka Cricket Board, administration, training, and the overall well-being of players at various levels such as the national men’s and women’s teams, and the under-19 and under-17 age groups.

Emphasis was placed on promoting good governance, transparency, professionalism, and accountability within Sri Lanka Cricket.

Additionally, proposals were made to reform the nutritional framework of Sri Lankan cricket across school, district, provincial, and community levels, focusing on merit, equality, and fairness.

Based on the recommendations presented in the report by the Cabinet Sub-Committee, the Cabinet convened on February 13, 2024, and appointed an expert committee to draft a new constitution for the Sri Lanka Cricket Board.

This committee, chaired by retired Supreme Court Judge K.T. Chitrasiri, includes President’s Counsel Harsha Amarasekara, Attorney-at-Law Dr. Aritha Wickramanayake, and Chairman of the Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce Duminda Hulangamuwa. Deputy Solicitor General Manohara Jayasinghe, representing the Legislative Department, and Shamila Krishanthi, Assistant Draftsman representing the Legal Draftsman’s Department and nominated by the Minister of Justice, were also included in the committee.

Additionally, Loshini Peiris, Additional Secretary to the President, was appointed by the President’s Secretary to serve as the Secretary/Convener of the committee.

Also in attendance were Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka, and Assistant Secretary to the President Samith Talakiriyawa (Ministry Affairs).