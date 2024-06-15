Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to Visit Sri Lanka on June 20, 2024

Posted by Editor on June 15, 2024 - 3:33 pm

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that Dr. S. Jaishankar, India’s External Affairs Minister, will arrive in Sri Lanka for an official visit on June 20, 2024.

The visit underscores the strengthening ties between India and Sri Lanka, with a focus on development cooperation and strategic planning for future engagements.

During his visit, Dr. Jaishankar aims to oversee the progress of ongoing projects and coordinate efforts for the upcoming visit of the Indian Prime Minister. A significant part of his agenda includes expediting the commencement of development projects funded by Indian investments, which have been delayed.

In a recent meeting with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe in India, Dr. Jaishankar discussed the swift resumption of halted development projects. He expressed his commitment to ensuring these projects, crucial for Sri Lanka’s economic recovery, are back on track swiftly.

One of the key initiatives to be discussed during his visit is the establishment of an industrial zone in Trincomalee. This project, backed by the Indian government, aims to attract numerous Indian investors and potentially investors from other countries, bolstering Sri Lanka’s industrial sector.

Dr. Jaishankar’s visit is seen as a pivotal step in fortifying the bilateral relationship between India and Sri Lanka, focusing on mutual growth and cooperation. His proactive approach in addressing development project delays and planning strategic investments is expected to yield positive outcomes for both nations.