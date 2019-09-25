The UNP has decided to expel five of its MPs – Wijedasa Rajapakshe, Dunesh Gankanda, SB Navinna, Ashoka Priyantha and Ananda Aluthgamage.

UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has sent them letters informing them of the party’s decision, according to sources.

The UNP will inform Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dassanayake of the expulsion of the five MPs.

Among the charges against the five MPs were violation of the party constitution and collaborating with the Opposition.

