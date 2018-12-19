UNF sources stated that the names of prospective members of the cabinet will be sent to the president this afternoon.

The sources stated that under the 19th Amendment, the number of members in the Cabinet should be limited to 30 and the list to be sent to the president has included names of 40 MPs.

The swearing in will be held tomorrow after the names are approved by the president.

UNF sources also said that further discussions with the president over the appointment of cabinet ministers was delayed as several SLFP MPs joined the government.

However, UNF MP Dr Harsha de Silva said that he vehemently opposes offering cabinet portfolios to the SLFP MPs who crossed over to the government.

