The United National Party has reached a decision to boycott tomorrow’s discussion organised by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The UNP charged that those in power are attempting to manipulate party politics at a time that national unity is paramount.

The statement issued by the UNP in this regard is as follows,

While this meeting was not accepted as an alternative to the official reconvening of Parliament, the UNP decided to attend the meeting so as to once again re-iterate the party’s official stance that politics must be put aside in the face of the growing national crisis caused by COVID-19.

However, the party has since learnt that the invitation to this meeting has been extended to all former MPs and other active political leaders, including those from previous Parliaments, thereby expanding the invitation from the original 225 MPs.

The UNP is of the opinion that no meaningful dialogue can be held in this type of meeting.

Instead the Rajapaksa regime are focussed on playing party politics at a time when the nation needs unity in the leadership.

The UNP stands ready to assist the government in their efforts to eradicate the COVID-19 menace that has seen our country come to a standstill.

However, in order to effectively do so, the government must ensure that all measures taken are those in line with the country’s constitution.