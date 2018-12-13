Lawyers of UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe have filed a Petition in the Supreme Court seeking a fuller Bench to hear Mahinda Rajapaksa’s appeal against the interim order given by the Court of Appeal barring him and the cabinet from functioning.

Meanwhile, another motion has been filed in the Supreme Court to consider the fact that Justice Eva Wanasundara and Mahinda Rajapaksa being close friends, when constituting new justices to the Bench.

(Courtesy: Daily Mirror)