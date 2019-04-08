Public Enterprise, Kandyan Heritage, Kandy Development Minister and the Leader of the House Lakshman Kiriella expressed his confidence that the United National Party (UNP) would win the next Presidential Election due to be held on either December 8 or 9, this year.

He also said that this time the UNP would nominate a candidate acceptable to all people to contest and win the forthcoming Presidential Election.

Minister Kiriella was addressing a gathering at the Ampitiya Devon Rest Hotel to announce the proposed Kandy Development Plan.

Referring to the Presidential election due in December this year, Minister Kiriella said that once the Presidential election is announced in October, nominations would be called in November and the UNP would present a candidate thats acceptable to all.

Touching on the experience of the UNP led government in past three years, Kiriella said that some of those who joined the Government used to distract the progress of the country, bringing blame on the government and said that once the UNP forms the next government, it will be one Government. There would be no room to backtrack and government would fuction smoothly.

Minister Kiriella pointed out when the Cabinet Memorandum for the Kandy-Colombo Expressway was presented to the Cabinet, there were objections to the proposal.

“But there would be no such issues in the government that we are hoping to form in the future,” he added.

(Source: Daily News – By Asela Kuruluwansa and Dinuli Francisco)