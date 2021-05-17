Updated announcement on islandwide travel restrictions

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva says that travel restrictions will be imposed across the island from 11.00 p.m. on Friday (May 21) to 4.00 a.m. on Tuesday (May 25).

He stated that island-wide travel restrictions will be imposed once again from 11.00 p.m. on Tuesday (May 25) to 4.00 a.m. on May 28 (Friday).

The restriction will prohibit people from leaving their homes and only those involved in essential services will be allowed to be on the roads.