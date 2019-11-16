Vanni district results – Presidential Election 2019 – Sri Lanka
Vanni District results including all the polling divisions of Presidential Election 2019 in Sri Lanka.
Postal Votes
|Symbol
|Candidate
|Votes
|Sajith Premadasa
|8,402
|Gotabaya Rajapaksa
|1,703
|Anura Dissanayake
|147
|IND10
|M.K.Shivajilingam
|144
It appears the TNA is voting for the Son of Ranasighe.
But the avalanche in the South for the Son of the Lion of Ruhuna will drown this minor hiccup.