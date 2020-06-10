Vehicle & driver involved in Soysapura shooting arrested

Police have seized the vehicle involved in the shooting reported at a restaurant in Soysapura, Moratuwa, and arrested the driver, in Piliyandala.

Police said the arrest was made by the Western Province Intelligence Unit around 11.45 last night.

The suspect is a 50-year-old resident of Piliyandala. He has been handed over to the Mount Lavinia Police.

A group of persons had attacked the relevant restaurant on the 19th of May, while a shooting was reported at the restaurant during the early hours on the 29th of May.

The chief suspect in the case, an underworld gang member known as Raja Wimaladharma alias ‘Gona Kovile Raja’, died in Police gunfire in Ballapaana, Minuwangoda on the 7th of June.

Several other suspects arrested over the shooting remain in Police custody.

(Source: News Radio)