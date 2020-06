Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne, remanded over the ‘white van’ media conference incident, has been granted bail.

Colombo Additional Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage issued the bail grant when the case was taken up for hearing today (10).

Senaratne was released on two-surety bail of Rs. 500,000 each.

Former Minister Senaratne was not produced before Courts during the case hearing.