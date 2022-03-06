Veteran Actor Berty Gunathilake passes away

Veteran actor and comedian, Berty Gunathilake has passed away at the age of 98 today morning (March 06).

He died while receiving treatment at the Kahawatta Base Hospital.

Berty Gunathilake born on August 02, 1924 at Ampitiya in Kandy, Mr. Gunathilake was a student of the Ampitiya Primary School, Sri Sangaraja Maha Pirivena in Kandy and the Institute of Indigenous Medicine.

He later served as an Assistant Teacher at the Galpola Vidyalaya in Kuliyapitiya.

Berty was notable for the role “Baba” he played in TV comedy sitcom “Vinoda Samaya” aired on Rupavahini for several years.

Gunathilake joined Radio Ceylon in 1947 and presented the children’s “Lama Pitiya” program while his comedy programme called “Vihilu Thahalu” on Radio Ceylon became a popular hit in 1954.

In 1951, the movie ‘Banda Nagarayata Pemineema’ starring Berty Gunathilake was screened while he later also acted in several more movies in a comedic role including ‘Pem Mal Maala’, “Palama Yata”, ‘Mana Mohini’ and ‘Somi Boys’.