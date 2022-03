Sri Lankan economy loses around Rs. One Billion daily due to the existing power cuts.

This was revealed by the Mr. Janaka Ratnayake, Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).

Mr. Ratnayake said that the country’s economy loses Rs. 156 per unit of electricity due to the ongoing power cuts.

Meanwhile, power cuts lasting for 03 and a half hours will also be imposed today (March 06).