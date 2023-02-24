Wasantha Mudalige and 56 arrestees remanded until February 27

All 57 individuals including Wasantha Mudalige arrested for forcibly entering the Education Ministry premises in Pelawatte, Battaramulla yesterday (February 23), have been remanded until February 27.

Among arrestees, 48 student monks of the Buddhist & Pali University, Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) convenor Wasantha Mudalige and 08 others.

They were produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court today (February 24).

The protesters urged the authorities to reopen the Buddhist & Pali University and to take action against the Sri Lanka Police over firing tear gas and water cannons to disperse the Satyagraha staged by a group of student Buddhist monks of the Inter-University Bhikkhu Federation (IUBF) held at Pitipana Junction in Homagama on February 22.