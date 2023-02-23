Feb 23 2023 February 23, 2023 February 23, 2023 NoComment by Administrator

Wasantha Mudalige arrested during student monks’ protest inside Education Ministry

57 persons, including the convener of the Inter-University Students Federation (IUSF) Wasantha Mudalige, have been arrested for forcibly entering the Education Ministry in  Pelawatte, Battaramulla.

A group of student monks of Homagama, Pitipana Buddhist and Pali University engaged in a protest in the premises of the Ministry of Education requesting to reopen Sri Lanka Buddhist and Pali University which has been closed for 2 months.

The protesters also demanded action against the police for firing tear gas and water cannons to disperse the Satyagraha held yesterday (February 22).

