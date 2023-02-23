Petition against holding Local Government Election postponed to May 11th

A writ petition filed by retired Sri Lanka Army Colonel W. M. R. Wijesundara seeking an order quashing the decision of the Election Commission to hold the Local Government elections was postponed to the 11th of May for further consideration, by the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka.

The Election Commission chairman Nimal G. Punchihewa, the members of the election body, the Prime Minister, the Secretary to the Finance Ministry and the Attorney General have been named as the respondents of the petition.

When the application was taken up today (February 23), President’s Counsel Saliya Peiris appearing for the National Election Commission noted that there was no division in the position maintained by the Election Commission that the election must go ahead.

However, he told the court that there were obstacles in holding the election due to issues in printing the ballot papers, and the treasury not releasing funds for the election.

Additional Solicitor General Nerin Pulle appearing for the Treasury Secretary made submissions based on an affidavit.

Elaborating on the provision of funds, the Additional Solicitor General noted that advice was necessary to further provide funds.