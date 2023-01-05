Wasantha Mudalige remanded until January 13

Wasantha Mudalige, the convenor of the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) has been further remanded until January 13, 2023.

The activist, who was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), was produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage today (January 05).

The case filed against Wasantha Mudalige on multiple counts including the refusal to accept a court order against a protest opposite the Fort Railway Station, and obstructing the duties of police officers was taken up in Court.

Prison officers had escorted Mudalige to the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court this morning.