Water Board protest today from 9:00 AM

The Water Supply Professionals Trade Union Alliance (WSPTUA) has decided to engage in 8-hour trade union action by refraining from all duties at offices and workstations from 9:00 AM today (March 23) because they have not received solutions to their demands.

The union convenor, Upali Rathnayake, said that they had engaged in a token strike on March 13 but did not receive an acceptable response from the responsible authorities.

The WSPTUA requested all the Western Province employees to gather in front of the Water Supply Ministry, Pelawatta, at noon today.

The protest will be conducted at all district water supply board offices in Anuradhapura, Kandy, Matara, Badulla, Ratnapura, Monaragala, and Vavuniya.

During the strike, employees will withdraw from all consumer services and cashier activities and there will be no breakdown repairs, and that will cause disruption of the water supply in certain areas.