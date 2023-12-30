Dec 30 2023 December 30, 2023 December 30, 2023 NoComment

Water tariffs in Sri Lanka will increase by 3% in January 2024

Water tariffs in Sri Lanka will be increased by 3% from January 2024, the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) said.

The increased water tariffs are scheduled to come into effect on January 01, 2024, in line with the imposition of the revised Value Added Tax (VAT).

The VAT (Amendment) Bill was passed in Parliament on December 11, 2023, and the relevant tax was thereby approved to be increased by 3%, from 15% to 18%.

