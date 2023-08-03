Water tariffs increased in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on August 3, 2023 - 7:42 am

Water tariffs in Sri Lanka have been revised with effect from August 01, 2023.

An Extraordinary Gazette notification (2343/28) in this regard has been issued in terms of Section 84 of the National Water Supply & Drainage Board Law No. 02 of 1974 by Minister of Water Supply Jeevan Thondaman.

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) yesterday (August 02) said on average water tariffs will be increased by between 30 and 50 percent on average for consumers under all categories other than for low-income families.

Accordingly, the tariffs have been revised for all consumers supplied with water from the water supply schemes of the National Water Supply & Drainage Board other than those categorized under Samurdhi recipients and Tenement Gardens.

New domestic water tariff as follows:

Units 00-05: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 60 and monthly service charge is Rs. 300

Units 06-10: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 80 and monthly service charge is Rs. 300

Units 11-15: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 100 and monthly service charge is Rs. 300

Units 16-20: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 110 and monthly service charge is Rs. 400

Units 21-25: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 130 and monthly service charge is Rs. 500

Units 26-30: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 160 and monthly service charge is Rs. 600

Units 31-40: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 180 and monthly service charge is Rs. 1,500

Units 41-50: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 210 and monthly service charge is Rs. 3,000

Units 51-75: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 240 and monthly service charge is Rs. 3,500

Units 76-100: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 270 and monthly service charge is Rs. 4,000

Over 100 units: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 300 and monthly service charge is Rs. 4,500

Click here for the revised tariffs.