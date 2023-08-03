Water tariffs increased in Sri Lanka
Water tariffs in Sri Lanka have been revised with effect from August 01, 2023.
An Extraordinary Gazette notification (2343/28) in this regard has been issued in terms of Section 84 of the National Water Supply & Drainage Board Law No. 02 of 1974 by Minister of Water Supply Jeevan Thondaman.
The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) yesterday (August 02) said on average water tariffs will be increased by between 30 and 50 percent on average for consumers under all categories other than for low-income families.
Accordingly, the tariffs have been revised for all consumers supplied with water from the water supply schemes of the National Water Supply & Drainage Board other than those categorized under Samurdhi recipients and Tenement Gardens.
New domestic water tariff as follows:
- Units 00-05: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 60 and monthly service charge is Rs. 300
- Units 06-10: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 80 and monthly service charge is Rs. 300
- Units 11-15: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 100 and monthly service charge is Rs. 300
- Units 16-20: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 110 and monthly service charge is Rs. 400
- Units 21-25: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 130 and monthly service charge is Rs. 500
- Units 26-30: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 160 and monthly service charge is Rs. 600
- Units 31-40: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 180 and monthly service charge is Rs. 1,500
- Units 41-50: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 210 and monthly service charge is Rs. 3,000
- Units 51-75: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 240 and monthly service charge is Rs. 3,500
- Units 76-100: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 270 and monthly service charge is Rs. 4,000
- Over 100 units: Usage charge per unit is Rs. 300 and monthly service charge is Rs. 4,500
Click here for the revised tariffs.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka and India to begin talks on petroleum pipeline August 3, 2023
- Water tariffs increased in Sri Lanka August 3, 2023
- Sri Lanka President instructs to formulate new Medical Act within six months to protect citizens’ well-being August 2, 2023
- Sri Lanka recorded 143, 039 tourist arrivals in July, 2023 August 2, 2023
- Harin Fernando and Manusha Nanayakkara reappointed to UNP working Committee August 2, 2023