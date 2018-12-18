SLFP Vice President and Kalutara District MP Kumara Welgama says that President Maithripala Sirisena should resign from his post immediately.

“The Supreme Court has found that President Sirisena violated the Constitution. One who has acted in contravention of the Constitution should not hold that position. He can be impeached any moment and more than that he should be aware that continuing to hold that post by a person who violated the constitution can give rise to numerous other problems,” MP Welgama told The Island.

The SLFP stalwart said that when a country was led by a person who had no legitimacy to hold the post of head of state, other law enforcing authorities would find it difficult to discharge their duties to uphold the rule of law.

“It is time for Sirisena to step down from the post and let the constitutional process to take its own course. His stay in that post will only further worsen the situation. On the other hand, this issue will be detrimental to the country’s interests internationally. Being a seasoned politician the President should understand the possible repercussions of this situation. A president who does not respect a court ruling cannot be trusted to respect anything at all.”

