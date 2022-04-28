Will not attend talks until Shantha & Ragavan removed – SLFP

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) states until State Ministers Suren Ragavan and Shantha Bandara who accepted Ministerial posts are removed from their positions, they will not take part in tomorrow’s (April 29) discussions with the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

“The SLFP Central Committee & the Parliamentary Group had decided that if we are to attend this meeting, Shantha Bandara and Suren Raghavan must be removed from their ministerial positions,” said the SLFP MP Dayasiri Jayasekara.

“This is a decision reached by our party alone. There are other parties as well, including those who decided to become independent. There are around 50 MPs with us. This will have to be a collective decision, as we cannot decide alone,” he added.

The discussions scheduled for tomorrow are pertaining to the formation of an interim government.

SLFP sources stated, the decision will be notified during today’s (April 28) meeting of the group of 11 Parliamentarians.