Minister of Small & Medium Business and Enterprise Development, Wimal Weerawansa yesterday denied allegations made by JVP MP Sunil Handunnetti that he had purchased a chair worth Rs. 600,000 for his use.

“I am in charge of two ministries. They are ministries of Small & Medium Business and Enterprise Development and Industries and Supply Chain Management. I only operate from my office at Enterprise Development and since I assumed duties on November 25, 2019 I have not purchased any office equipment.”

(Source: The Island)