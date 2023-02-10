Writ petition against holding Local Government Election postponed to February 23

Writ petition was filed by Retired Sri Lanka Army Colonel W. M. R. Wijesundara seeking an order to suspend the decision of the Election Commission to hold the Local Government elections was postponed to February 23, 2023 for consideration by the Supreme Court today (February 10).

President’s Counsel Saliya Pieris, who represented the National Election Commission, by filing a preliminary objection, pointed out that the petitioner has failed to name the respondents correctly.

In addition, he noted that the petitioner had also failed to produce the necessary documentation to prove that he is a registered voter in the country.