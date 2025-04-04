Yoshitha and Daisy indicted, granted bail by Colombo High Court

April 4, 2025 - 10:18 am

After indictment papers were served to Yoshitha Rajapaksa and his aunt, Daisy Forrest Wickremesinghe, also known as ‘Daisy Achchi,’ the Colombo High Court today (April 4) ordered their release on bail.

Yoshitha is the second son of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

They have been charged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The indictment papers, filed by the Attorney General, were submitted before Colombo High Court Judge Aditya Patabendi.

At that time, the defendants were ordered to be released on two surety bails of Rs. 500,000 each.

Accordingly, the court has scheduled the preliminary hearing for May 30, 2025.