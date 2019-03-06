JVP Parliamentarian Vijitha Herath says the 2019 Budget proposal presented by the government yesterday only focuses on further loans.

Speaking to media in Colombo today the JVP MP said certain allocations put forth by the government are unfathomable.

Claiming the 2019 Budget is focused on loans and sales, the Parliamentarian said it has not supported the increase of production.

MP Vijitha Herath said Rs.100 million has been allocated for dogs while Rs.100 million has also been allocated for vocational training of youth as well.

He said, the country’s youth has been brought down to the level of dogs.

JVP Parliamentarian Vijitha Herath noted although government members have built castles, if the the Budget was examined closely, the people have been greatly deceived by the Budget.

(Source: News Radio)