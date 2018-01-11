Ministry revokes the prohibition on selling liquor to women
Posted in Local News
Ministry Finance and Mass media yesterday revoked the prohibition on selling liquor to women and employing women in places where liquor is manufactured or sold.
Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera signed the Excise notification gazette Extraordinary in this regard under the Excise Ordinance.
Excise Notification No 666 of the Gazette Extraordinary had imposed bar on selling liquor to women and employing women in the liquor related fields.
(Government News Portal)
the insight of the genius in samaraweera. if this is to be meaningful then his honour ought to have given a concession to women tipplers in public and exclusive bars by giving free drinks and tax the men and iam sure men would love have to a dunken woman to spend thw evening with