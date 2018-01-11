Ministry revokes the prohibition on selling liquor to women

Ministry Finance and Mass media yesterday revoked the prohibition on selling liquor to women and employing women in places where liquor is manufactured or sold.

Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera signed the Excise notification gazette Extraordinary in this regard under the Excise Ordinance.

Excise Notification No 666 of the Gazette Extraordinary had imposed bar on selling liquor to women and employing women in the liquor related fields.

(Government News Portal)