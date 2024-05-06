Sri Lanka cabinet takes decision on Visa Fees

Posted by Editor on May 6, 2024 - 9:13 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers in Sri Lanka has decided to maintain the current fee of $50 per person for a 30-day visa for foreigners visiting Sri Lanka.

This decision was made during today’s (May 06) meeting, held in the afternoon.

Furthermore, it has been determined that the visa-free service, previously available to citizens of seven countries – India, China, Russia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia will remain in effect.

Additionally, the Department of Immigration and Emigration will assume full responsibility for issuing the relevant visa upon entry of a foreigner into Sri Lanka.