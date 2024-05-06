Sri Lanka cabinet takes decision on Visa Fees
Posted by Editor on May 6, 2024 - 9:13 pm
The Cabinet of Ministers in Sri Lanka has decided to maintain the current fee of $50 per person for a 30-day visa for foreigners visiting Sri Lanka.
This decision was made during today’s (May 06) meeting, held in the afternoon.
Furthermore, it has been determined that the visa-free service, previously available to citizens of seven countries – India, China, Russia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia will remain in effect.
Additionally, the Department of Immigration and Emigration will assume full responsibility for issuing the relevant visa upon entry of a foreigner into Sri Lanka.
This is hilarious! When VISA responsibilities were entrusted to IVS-CBS & VFS Global (according to info., these entities having Indian roots and registered in Dubai) cabinet was not consulted. But to reverse this unilateral decision, cabinet was consulted.
Moderator, Did you enjoy Sudanthaka’s vlog and shared with the rest of the staff? You all are just pieces of shit insulting the word of journalism. That is why we have left.