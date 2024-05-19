Sri Lanka marks 15th Anniversary of war victory

Posted by Editor on May 19, 2024 - 10:00 am

The 15th commemoration of Sri Lanka’s civil war victory will take place this afternoon (May 19) at the Battaramulla War Heroes Memorial.

The Prime Minister, Tri Force Commanders, IGP, and war heroes are scheduled to participate in this event.

Relatives of the fallen war heroes will also join the commemoration.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with the 15th National War Heroes Day, 3,146 Navy sailors have been promoted, along with 114 officers and 1,395 other ranks in the Sri Lanka Army.