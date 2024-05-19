Sri Lanka Army promotes 114 officers and over 1,300 other ranks

Posted by Editor on May 19, 2024 - 9:35 am

A total of 114 officers and 1,395 other ranks of the Sri Lanka Army have been promoted in honor of the 15th Victory Day Anniversary.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, approved these promotions based on the recommendations of the Ministry of Defence and Army Commander Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage.

The promotions took effect on May 19, 2024, which is National War Heroes Commemoration Day.