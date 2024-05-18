May 18 2024 May 18, 2024 May 18, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

US reaffirms strong support for Sri Lankans seeking justice and equal rights

Posted by Editor on May 18, 2024 - 6:41 pm

United States of America Sri Lanka flags

The United States expresses its solidarity with all Sri Lankans, reflecting on their resilience and hope for a united future, on the 15th anniversary of the end of Sri Lanka’s war.

Posting on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung said the US remains a steadfast partner to the Sri Lankan people, including those still seeking justice, equal rights, and opportunities.

The US Ambassador also reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Sri Lanka’s journey toward a prosperous and inclusive future, embracing its diversity for sustainable peace and progress.

FB Share
Whatsapp
REPLY