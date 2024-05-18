US reaffirms strong support for Sri Lankans seeking justice and equal rights
Posted by Editor on May 18, 2024 - 6:41 pm
The United States expresses its solidarity with all Sri Lankans, reflecting on their resilience and hope for a united future, on the 15th anniversary of the end of Sri Lanka’s war.
Posting on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung said the US remains a steadfast partner to the Sri Lankan people, including those still seeking justice, equal rights, and opportunities.
The US Ambassador also reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Sri Lanka’s journey toward a prosperous and inclusive future, embracing its diversity for sustainable peace and progress.
