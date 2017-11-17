Ravi Karunanayake and family spoke to Aloysius over 750 times

Evidence before the Bond Commission revealed that former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake and his family spoke to Arjun Aloysius over 750 times in total during the period February 5, 2015 to June 20, 2017.

There were 84 calls between Aloysius and the former Minister between February 1, 2015 to March 31, 2016 the period of the controversial Bond Issuance, out of the total of 387 calls.

Aloysius had been in communication with the wife of the Minister 320 times and a total of 23 times with the daughters of the Minister Onella and Shenella Karunanayake.

The Minister earlier giving evidence denied any intimate knowledge of Arjun Aloysius and said he had met him “once or twice at family gatherings”.

When messages were played out which referred to “Ravi K” and “Hon Ravi” and the coincidence of flights to Singapore with Aloysius the Minister denied any knowledge of reference or meeting Aloysius.

The revelations were made during evidence of Sub Inspector Yasanka Jayasinghe of the Technical aid Division of the Criminal Investigations Department.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Shehan Chamika Silva and Hafeel Farisz)