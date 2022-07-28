04 people killed in shooting incidents in Sri Lanka within 24 hours

04 people were killed in shooting incidents that took place in Gampaha, Ambalangoda and Mount Lavinia in Sri Lanka within 24 hours.

A man killed in shooting inside a home in Mount Lavinia

A person was killed in a shooting inside a house in Silva Mawatha, Ratmalana in Galkissa Police division yesterday (July 27).

Two people who entered the house shot a person in the house and ran away.

According to the police, the victim, a 30-year-old three wheeler driver residing in Silva Mawatha, Ratmalana who was seriously injured in the shooting, died after being admitted to Kalubowila Hospital.

It has been revealed that a T-56 firearm was used for the murder and the reason for the murder has not been revealed yet, the Police said.

Mount Lavinia Police are conducting further investigations.

‘Pas Podda’ injured in gunfire opposite Gampaha Court dies

Underworld figure Saman Rohitha Perera alias ‘Pas Podda’ who was injured in a shooting in front of Gampaha Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday (July 27) and was under medical care, has succumbed to injuries.

According to the police, unidentified men arrived in a car and opened fire at ‘Pas Podda’ and others who were returning attending a court hearing.

Police said gangster ‘Pas Podda’ was already in critical condition at the time of hospitalisation.

Two killed in shooting in Ambalangoda

Two persons had been killed and another injured when an unidentified gunman opened fire at them at Galagoda in Ambalangoda on Wednesday evening (July 27).

Police said the gunman who had arrived on a motorbike had opened fire and one of the victim’s had died on the spot while two other persons had been admitted to the Balapitiya Hospital. Another victim later succumbed to the injuries.

The victims were identified as 44 and 49 years old, and were residents of Kuleegoda.

Investigation revealed that the shooting might have been linked to the shooting incident at Uruwatta in Ambalangoda on Tuesday (July 26).