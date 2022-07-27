Sri Lanka Parliament approves emergency regulations

The emergency regulations declared by the Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe was approved in Parliament today (July 27) with the majority of votes.

Accordingly, there were 120 votes in favour and 63 votes against.

The debate on the declaration of state of emergency was held throughout today.

The state of emergency was declared in a proclamation by President Ranil Wickremesinghe when he was the Acting President in terms of Article 40 (1) (C) of the Constitution in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community.