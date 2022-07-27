U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka meets Sri Lankan President to discuss Sri Lanka’s economic and political crisis

Ambassador of the United States to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung said that she met with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe today (July 27) to discuss how Sri Lanka arrived at this point of economic and political crisis.

The focus of the discussion also fell on how the two countries can work together to navigate towards a brighter future for all, the Ambassador further said in a tweet.

“Met with President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat today. He takes office at a time when Sri Lanka stands at a crossroads. We discussed how it arrived at this point of economic & political crisis, and how we can work together to navigate toward a brighter future for all,” Chung tweeted.

“Our countries and our people have been friends and partners for more than 70 years, relationships that will flourish in a Sri Lanka that embraces good governance, respects human rights, and listens to the aspirations of its people,” she said.

Met with President @RW_UNP at the Presidential Secretariat today. He takes office at a time when Sri Lanka stands at a crossroads. We discussed how it arrived at this point of economic & political crisis, and how we can work together to navigate toward a brighter future for all. pic.twitter.com/qCAS1TGBri — Ambassador Julie Chung (@USAmbSL) July 27, 2022