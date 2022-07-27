U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka meets Sri Lankan President to discuss Sri Lanka’s economic and political crisis
Ambassador of the United States to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung said that she met with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe today (July 27) to discuss how Sri Lanka arrived at this point of economic and political crisis.
The focus of the discussion also fell on how the two countries can work together to navigate towards a brighter future for all, the Ambassador further said in a tweet.
“Our countries and our people have been friends and partners for more than 70 years, relationships that will flourish in a Sri Lanka that embraces good governance, respects human rights, and listens to the aspirations of its people,” she said.
Met with President @RW_UNP at the Presidential Secretariat today. He takes office at a time when Sri Lanka stands at a crossroads. We discussed how it arrived at this point of economic & political crisis, and how we can work together to navigate toward a brighter future for all. pic.twitter.com/qCAS1TGBri
She jumped up and down when illegal occupiers of critical national infrastructure who occupied by IUSF/FSP were shown that law and order prevails.
She must have been instructed by Washington to cooperate with the new and progressive national leadership to resuscitate the Nation.
I had been listening to Weerawansa’s speech in the parliament today. Although I do not believe things without facts or evidence, I think what he said was quite plausible about another country’s money behind the agitation and regime change going in Sri Lanka. Nobody has the facts or evidence when asked, but people believe! In the front of the agitation are young thugs with beards and unkempt hair, most of the employers in Sri Lanka never would want to employ just by the look. I was thinking a well organised invisible hand was behind when the rise and paddy suddenly started disappearing from the market whole the numbers were showing there were enough stocks within the country. Then immediately after, sugar went the same way. That is the start of chicken coming out of the hatched eggs, God knows for how long. The second thing is the degree of organisation, sophistication and funds seems to be flowing to the Gall Face rioters from nowhere, given that there were no public collections going on visible. The other sign is the constant support and encouragement from Chung even when these rioters are breaking the law, ignore court orders and her condemnation of any government action even after months of toleration before rising violence and before knowing the truths and facts of what has happened, as when the squatters were removed from the parliamentary secretariat after being asked and agreeing to four different date to vacate the premises. If somebody is thinking how on earth US$ getting to JVP behind the rioters, it is not such a surprise. There are other such sympathetic embassies, missions and NGOs to act as intermediaries. If people see what has happened to Ukraine now for what it is, Sri lanka should be wise to firmly stick with India, since we have kicked China in the mouth. Some months ago, when Abrew here singing praise to Zelenskyy, I told what he has brought upon the country and the people. Now he is caught in a spiral of having to pay billions for foreign weapons while his population is dwindling, infrastructure crumbling, becoming dilutionary sack or apprehend 600 Ukrainians from those on the very top close to him downwards accusing of being Russian collaborators. All the while he is asking for more weapons and paying or getting into debt as well.