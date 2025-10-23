10-hour water cut in several areas of Colombo today
The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has announced that a 10-hour water cut will be imposed today (October 23) in areas from Colombo 01 to Colombo 15 and several major cities.
In a statement, the Board said that the water supply will be suspended from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. today.
Accordingly, the water cut will affect areas from Colombo 01 to Colombo 15, as well as Battaramulla, Pelawatta, Hokandara, Koswatta, Thalawathugoda, Kotte, Rajagiriya, Mirihana, Madiwela, Nugegoda, Nawala, Kolonnawa, IDH, Kotikawatta, Angoda, Wellampitiya, Orugodawatta, Maharagama, and Boralesgamuwa.
The NWSDB stated that the water cut is necessary because the power supply to the Thulumuhuwa main pumping station, which provides water to the Ambatale Water Treatment Plant, has to be suspended.
This has, in turn, affected the plant’s water supply operations.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka to launch single preschool syllabus from 2026 October 23, 2025
- Sri Lanka Prisons Chief calls for hanging of major drug traffickers October 23, 2025
- 10-hour water cut in several areas of Colombo today October 23, 2025
- ‘Sri Lankan Day’ to be celebrated in Colombo from December 12 to 14, 2025 October 22, 2025
- Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman shot dead October 22, 2025