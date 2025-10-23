10-hour water cut in several areas of Colombo today

Posted by Editor on October 23, 2025 - 8:00 am

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has announced that a 10-hour water cut will be imposed today (October 23) in areas from Colombo 01 to Colombo 15 and several major cities.

In a statement, the Board said that the water supply will be suspended from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. today.

Accordingly, the water cut will affect areas from Colombo 01 to Colombo 15, as well as Battaramulla, Pelawatta, Hokandara, Koswatta, Thalawathugoda, Kotte, Rajagiriya, Mirihana, Madiwela, Nugegoda, Nawala, Kolonnawa, IDH, Kotikawatta, Angoda, Wellampitiya, Orugodawatta, Maharagama, and Boralesgamuwa.

The NWSDB stated that the water cut is necessary because the power supply to the Thulumuhuwa main pumping station, which provides water to the Ambatale Water Treatment Plant, has to be suspended.

This has, in turn, affected the plant’s water supply operations.