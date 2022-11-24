10 more Sri Lankans illegally reach India’s Rameswaram
Ten Sri Lankan nationals clandestinely reached the shores of Rameswaram island in India in the early hours of Wednesday (November 23).
Among them were two men, two women, a youth and five children.
According to police sources, the Sri Lankans had come here from Mannar on a boat and were dropped at an islet along the Mugutharayachathiram sea shore.
Marine police personnel conducted an inquiry and took them to a rehabilitation camp at Mandapam.
With the new arrivals, the total number of Sri Lankans who have fled their crisis-hit nation and reached Tamil Nadu has increased to 209.
One of them, an elderly man, died after reaching the State.