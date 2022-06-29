1,000 Metric Tonnes of rice under Chinese grant reaches Sri Lanka

44 containers of 1,000 metric tonnes (MT) of rice donated by the Chinese people to Sri Lankan students have arrived and were handed over to Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Education yesterday (June 28).

China gifted a total of 10,000 MT of rice to provide daily nutritious meals to 1.1 million children in 7,900 schools across Sri Lanka and supports its School Meal Program for 6 months, the Chinese Embassy in Colombo said.

Ambassador Qi Zhenhong stated that the vulnerable population, especially children from low-income families suffer the most in the current economic crisis in Sri Lanka.

He said another two shipments of rice donations will arrive respectively in the next week and the following week while more are in the pipeline.

Ambassador Qi Zhenhong further said the Chinese Embassy is discussing with Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Education to provide school uniforms for Sri Lankan students across the island in the new school year.

Chinese Ambassador Qi Zhenhong announced this at the hand-over ceremony on Tuesday (June 28) at the CICT, Colombo Port.