101,362 tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka in the first 15 days of 2024

Posted by Editor on January 18, 2024 - 9:27 am

101,362 tourists have arrived in Sri Lanka within the first 15 days of 2024.

This was mentioned in the “Weekly Tourists Arrivals Report for January 2024” published by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA).

According to SLTDA Weekly reports, the first 15 days of 2023 also recorded a similar number of tourist arrivals.

A total of 1,487,303 tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in 2023.