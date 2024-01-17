Two Sri Lanka Police officers arrested for soliciting Rs. 10,000 bribe

Posted by Editor on January 17, 2024 - 5:47 pm

Two Sri Lanka Police officers were arrested in Narammala on Tuesday (January 16) on charges of soliciting a bribe of Rs. 10,000.

Accordingly, officials from the Bribery Commission have arrested a Sub Inspector of Police and a Police Constable at a residence in Narammala on Tuesday, following a complaint by an individual in Narammala.

According to the Bribery Commission, Police officers had allegedly demanded a bribe from an individual engaged in the illicit liquor trade in Narammala.

It is reported that the bribe was demanded for a promise of not taking legal action in the future regarding the sale of illicit liquor.

The arrested suspects are to be produced before the Kurunegala Magistrate’s Court.