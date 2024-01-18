Duminda Silva still in Sri Jayewardenepura Hospital

Posted by Editor on January 18, 2024 - 10:07 am

Former Parliamentarian Duminda Silva continues to receive treatment at Sri Jayewardenepura Hospital under prison security.

Duminda Silva is receiving treatment at the Sri Jayewardenepura Hospital following the suspension of the Presidential pardon granted to him by the Supreme Court on May 31, 2022, the Prisons Department said.

On January 17, 2024 Supreme Court declared that former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s decision to grant a Presidential pardon to former Parliamentarian Duminda Silva was unlawful and invalid.

Prisons Spokesman Gamini B Dissanayake said that the Prison Department has informed the relevant authorities including the court that Duminda Silva is being treated at the Sri Jayewardenepura Hospital.

He said the Prisons Department has requested the authorities to transfer Duminda Silva to the prison hospital, but despite the request of the Prisons Department, a specialist doctor recommended that Duminda Silva should be treated in Sri Jayewardenepura Hospital.

It was reported that the Prison Department does not have sufficient specialist doctors to go beyond the recommendations of Duminda Silva’s doctors.

