11,000 acres of land from Kantale Sugar Company allocated to farmers

Posted by Editor on October 10, 2024 - 8:48 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has instructed officials to allocate 11,000 acres of land from the Kantale Sugar Company to farmers for short-term crop cultivation.

The land will be distributed in plots of no more than five acres each, with the President directing that a proper mechanism be established for this process.

These directives were issued today (October 10) during a meeting at the Presidential Secretariat with officials from the Ministries of Agriculture, Lands, Livestock, Irrigation, Fisheries, and Aquatic Resources.

As the Minister-in-Charge, President Dissanayake reviewed the performance and progress of the relevant ministries and discussed future plans.

Among those present at the meeting were M.P.N.M. Wickramasinghe, Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Livestock, Irrigation, Fisheries, and Aquatic Resources, and Hemasiri Liyanage, Director General of the Land Commission, along with other senior officials.