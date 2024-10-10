Former minister Johnston Fernando faces overseas travel ban
October 10, 2024
Former Minister Johnston Fernando has been issued an overseas travel ban by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (October 10) in connection with the misuse of vehicles.
A few days ago, during an inspection of a car parked at the Hilton Hotel in Colombo with fake number plates, it was revealed that the vehicle had been used by Fernando.
Following the presentation of facts to the Fort Magistrate’s Court by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the travel ban against him was imposed.
