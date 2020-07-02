Twelve more officers including an Inspector of Police, a Sub Inspector attached to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) were arrested by the CID for selling a consignment of drugs to a drug dealer, police sources said.

In the meantime, four officers including one Police Sub Inspector, two Sergeants and a Constable attached to the PNB are already under questioning for allegedly maintaining links with drug traffickers.

The four officers were arrested after a sum of Rs. 31,145,000 hidden in a land belonging to an SI in Daladagama was recovered.

It has been found that these officers have been engaged in selling drugs for some time and had been crediting the proceeds to their respective bank accounts.